Ericsson and Mobily deploy AI system which ‘redefines the very nature of network operations’

Kit vendor Ericsson has plugged in an AI system into Saudi operator Mobily’s network, in order that it can enjoy some automated network management action.

The firms have successfully deployed the ‘Ericsson AI-based network solution’ – which could probably do with a flashier name – into Mobily’s network in Saudi Arabia in order to enable some ‘enhanced and smart end-user experiences.’

More specifically, what this will do is provide 5G network diagnostics, root cause analysis and recommendations for ‘superior user experiences’. The network diagnostics capabilities within the cognitive software suite provides ‘proactive network optimization’, allowing the operator to identify and resolve network anomalies and providing reliable connectivity, we are told.

Ericsson is so excited by the product in fact that it says it ‘redefines the very nature of network operations’, alongside the presence of Big Data and ‘ever-expanding and more accessible computing power.’

“From people in remote locations to large gatherings, individuals often expect uninterrupted and quality connectivity,” said Alaa Malki, Chief Technology Officer from Mobily. “Ericsson’s Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solution enables our customers to enjoy superior and uninterrupted 5G connectivity to stay connected with loved ones or to document key moments anytime, anywhere. Our partnership with Ericsson has once more reinforced our commitment to Unlock Possibilities during times that matter most, and we look forward to carrying our mission forward. I want to thank Ericsson for its support which allowed us to use this data-driven concept to make all kinds of changes and optimizations within short timeframes.”

Ekow Nelson, Vice President at Ericsson Middle East and Africa added: “For numerous years, our partnership with Mobily has provided customers with assured and superior connectivity to stream live experiences and benefit from a multitude of services even in the most challenging environments. Our success relied on Ericsson’s Artificial Intelligence-based network solution built with Machine Learning models that learn from the live network using the multiple sources of data to deliver near real-time improvements, thus avoiding interruptions during critical and peak times.”

How AI interacts and disrupts different industries looks likely to be an increasingly prominent issue in the years to come, for all sorts of reasons. In an interview with Telecoms.com recently, Beerud Sheth – CEO of conversational AI firm Gupshup – told us: “Like almost any industry, telcos will also have to figure out how they see this disruption… it creates opportunities and threats. And I think you have to lean into the opportunities, and maybe mitigate the threats a little bit.

“It changes a lot of things, it changes consumer expectations, it changes what people expect and what they want to do and can do, and they have to keep pace with all of it. So there’s a lot of work for telco executives.”

